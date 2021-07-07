KOOSKIA — Work started Tuesday on replacing the Clear Creek Road Bridge outside of Kooskia. The approximate $1.8 million project is tentatively set for completion by Oct. 31. Roadway users are advised that traffic delays in the construction area may be up to 15 minutes.

Just downstream of the Kooskia Fish Hatchery, the project will reduce the roadway to one lane with temporary traffic signals. The construction will impact through traffic on Clear Creek Road, including vehicles, pedestrians and bicycles. Access for local property owners and residents will be maintained.

The daily work schedule will be 7 a.m.- 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

According to Idaho County road supervisor Gene Meinen, “We understand the challenges and inconveniences that commuters, residents, businesses, bicyclists and pedestrians will experience during the closure period, and we ask for patience and cooperation as we work to complete this project.”

This project is being administered by the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC). Contractor is Cannon Builders, Inc., and construction engineer is Garrett Frei, J-U-B Engineers, Inc.

