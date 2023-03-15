KOOSKIA — A court hearing is pending for a Kooskia man charged with a felony following a domestic dispute report earlier this month.

Michael Fignani, 30, is charged with felony attempted strangulation, and misdemeanors domestic battery and malicious injury to property. A preliminary hearing was scheduled past press time, March 14, on the charges, to determine whether evidence was sufficient to advance the matter to district court.

