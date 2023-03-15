KOOSKIA — A court hearing is pending for a Kooskia man charged with a felony following a domestic dispute report earlier this month.
Michael Fignani, 30, is charged with felony attempted strangulation, and misdemeanors domestic battery and malicious injury to property. A preliminary hearing was scheduled past press time, March 14, on the charges, to determine whether evidence was sufficient to advance the matter to district court.
Charges resulted following a March 1 incident at a Toll Road residence, investigated by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. Responding to a call about a domestic dispute in progress, deputies located a male subject about 100 yards behind a house. After investigating the incident, an arrest was made.
According to the criminal complaint, Fignani is alleged to have grabbed and taken the victim to the ground, choked or attempted to strangle the victim, and is alleged to have damaged the body and broken the front windshield and rear driver’s side window of a vehicle not his personal property.
