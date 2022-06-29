KOOSKIA — Preparing for the 2022 Wildfire Season free class is set for Thursday, July 14, 6-7:30 p.m. at 26 Main St. Kooskia Community Center. Register online at uidaho.edu/clearwater-events, email clearwater@uidaho.edu or call 208-476-4434.

