A Washington State man was sentenced last month on charges related to a 2020 pursuit through Kooskia, resulting in damage to a Main Street restaurant.
Cody Lynn Davis, 35, of Oak Harbor, was sentenced on fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (a felony) and malicious injury to property (misdemeanor). District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice ordered Davis to serve a minimum of 18 months and a maximum of 36 with the Idaho Department of Correction. However, FitzMaurice retained jurisdiction for 365 days, and ordered Davis placed in and IDOC security facility. Following evaluation during this period, Davis will be either recommended to be placed on probation or to serve his prison sentence.
Sentencing was held April 19 in District Court in Grangeville.
Charges against Davis resulted from a Nov. 25, 2020, incident on Main Street in Kooskia, in which he crashed his vehicle into the Farm Table Restaurant and subsequently drove in and around town — mostly at low speeds — with an Idaho County Sheriff’s deputy following behind.
While incarcerated on this charge, Davis was alleged that Dec. 1 to have kicked a county jailer in the jaw and shoved him into a wall. Two felony charges of battery on jail personnel were dismissed in this case as part of a plea agreement.
Attorney John A. Wiltse represented Davis. Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk MacGregor handled the case.
