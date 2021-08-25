SYRINGA — Idaho State Police is continuing its investigation into last week’s double-fatality collision east of Kooskia
In that incident, Nicholas J. Burkenbine, 33, of Grangeville, was airlifted to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, and subsequently transferred to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane where he died Thursday, Aug. 19. Peter J. Talbot, 60, of St. Augustine, Fla., died at the scene.
Multiple emergency response agencies assisted ISP on the crash, reported last Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 5:45 p.m., at milepost 84.3 (six miles west of Syringa). According to ISP, Burkenbine was westbound driving a black 2010 Toyota Tacoma pickup. While negotiating a curve in the road, Burkenbine, for an unknown reason, crossed into the eastbound lane where he struck an oncoming white 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Talbot.
Talbot was wearing a seat belt, and it is unknown if Burkenbine was.
The roadway was completely blocked for approximately 3.5 hours. Assisting on scene were deputies with the Idaho and Lewis county sheriff’s offices, Kooskia Ambulance, Kooskia Fire Department, Lowell QRU and the Idaho Transportation Department.
