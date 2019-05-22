KOOSKIA -- A spaghetti feed, silent auction fund-raiser for Carmen Howard Morris will be held Saturday, June 1, 5:30 to 10 p.m. at Kooskia City Hall. Prepaid tickets will be $7.50 for adults and $6 for kids younger than 10. Tickets will be $1 more if bought at the door.
The evening will feature a live performance by Joshua Crosby.
Morris was left homeless after her trailer home was surrounded by water during flooding of Clear Creek last month.
For information or tickets: Denise Bacon, 208-935-8058, dbaconarc@yahoo.com; or Cindy Lane, 208-816-8489.
