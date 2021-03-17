KOOSKIA — At the Kooskia City Council meeting on March 8, Mayor Don Coffman joined ambulance supervisor Phillip Legg in honoring five volunteers who worked together to save the life of a patient who “coded” in the back of the ambulance. They performed CPR, used the defibrillator and other life-saving measures, according to Legg. He shared that the patient is recovering and will be able to go home.
Legg recognized Tom Arnold and Mark Anderson, both advanced EMTs; Albert Johnson, EMT; David Bartlett, who drove the ambulance and Angel Dominguez, a Clearwater Valley High School student currently training to be an EMR. Legg presented each of the five with a certificate of merit that stated, “for outstanding successful effort in saving a life which involved exceptional courage and performance on March 7, 2021.”
Coffman thanked the volunteers for their service saying, “Every time the ambulance goes out, you make Kooskia proud.”
In other Kooskia Ambulance news, Legg reported the new ambulance is nearing completion, and he will be able to see it in a virtual tour on March 23.
Carlos Martinez, Kooskia public works superintendent, reported progress in resolving contract issues with Mountain Waterworks, the engineering firm working on plans for the city’s wastewater system. Mountain Waterworks had proposed a $7.5 million upgrade. After discussions with city staff and council representatives, the project was streamlined to cut out unnecessary items, reducing the cost to an estimated $4-4.5 million project. Mountain Waterworks will proceed with design this summer with plans for the project to go out for bid this fall. Martinez is hopeful that contractor availability will be greater for late fall/winter work.
The council approved a request from Ashley Walker, Greater Kooskia Chamber of Commerce president, to hold an Easter egg hunt in Kooskia City Park. The event will be held on Sat. April 3 at 10 a.m. The hunt will be organized by age groups (1-3, 4-7 and 8-12). She plans to sanitize and fill the 2,000 plastic eggs used by the city for past egg hunts. The chamber also encourages kids up to age 12 to enter a “design and color your own Easter egg” contest with prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place artwork. She plans to distribute the drawing sheets, with the outline of an egg, to the Kooskia elementary school and the post office. Walker is looking for volunteers to help with the event; call 208-935-5837.
In other decisions, council approved Martinez’ request to purchase a Bobcat brand commercial lawn mower from Hahn’s. The mower will have a 72” deck, compared to the current 60” deck on the current 15-year old mower. The cost is less than the $13,000 Martinez has budgeted this year for the purchase. Council also approved a setback application for a landowner to construct a modular house at 604 Clearwater Street.
