KOOSKIA – Friends of the Kooskia Library have set Saturday, Nov. 2, for the used book sale. This will begin at 8 a.m. at the Kooskia Community Center. Find incredible reads, movies and music at bargain prices. Paperbacks are 25 cents, hardbacks are 50 cents and DVDs and CDs are $1. The bag sale is from 11 a.m. to noon: all that can fit into a bag for $1. Those who wish to donate books can drop them off at the library during operating hours.
Join the Friends of the Library as they will soon begin their membership drive. The Friends of the Kooskia Community Library provide support by financially supporting the children's annual summer reading program; hosting used book sales; giving additional financial support for the library; and supporting Kooskia Days by providing free ice cream.
