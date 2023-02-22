KOOSKIA — Idaho County Deputy Sean Nelson gave the Sheriff’s Report at the Feb. 8 Kooskia City Council meeting, going over last month’s statistics. There were 160 calls in the Kooskia response area; 20 of those were medical. Out of those calls, 34 were in Kooskia, with two of those being medical.

Ashley Walker was present, and explained to the council that VEST (Valley Educational Support Team) plans to have its annual VEST Fest on March 4 at the community center. She asked the council to approve the city catering permit for the event. Walker also brought the Idaho State Police license they were issued for the sale of beer and wine from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Ulmer moved to approve the City catering permit. Gibler seconded, and the motion passed unanimously.

