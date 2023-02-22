KOOSKIA — Idaho County Deputy Sean Nelson gave the Sheriff’s Report at the Feb. 8 Kooskia City Council meeting, going over last month’s statistics. There were 160 calls in the Kooskia response area; 20 of those were medical. Out of those calls, 34 were in Kooskia, with two of those being medical.
Ashley Walker was present, and explained to the council that VEST (Valley Educational Support Team) plans to have its annual VEST Fest on March 4 at the community center. She asked the council to approve the city catering permit for the event. Walker also brought the Idaho State Police license they were issued for the sale of beer and wine from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Ulmer moved to approve the City catering permit. Gibler seconded, and the motion passed unanimously.
City Clerk Teresa Lytle typed up hall rental figures and other numbers for the council to review and consider. They will bring forth recommendations at a future meeting.
Public Works Superintendent Carlos Martinez reported there was an EPA inspection that day. This is to mainly make sure paperwork is in order and that the city is not violating the discharge permit. They will provide a report of findings within 70 days. A water sanitary survey was also conducted last week. Only two minor things to fix were noted.
Fire Chief Anderson reported grant funds have been applied for through Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program for turnout gear and a rescue truck. Anderson also reported on the annual runs for fire and ambulance. For 2020, there were 252 ambulance runs and 31 fire runs. For 2021, there were 309 ambulance runs and 28 fire runs. For 2022, there were 354 ambulance runs and 32 fire runs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.