KOOSKIA — Progress on the sewer and wastewater project, multiple mobile home discussions, and a Kooskia Days lawn mower racing event were some of the focal points during the March 8 Kooskia City Council meeting. All council members and Mayor Coffman were present.
Grant Administrator Michelle Bly provided the Community Development Block Grant request for funds, $13,364 for engineering fees, for approval. In addition, Mountain Waterworks also provided project progress reports ending Jan. 31. The request for funds was approved unanimously.
Bid opening for the proposed project was March 2. In an effort to not have to wait until next month’s city council meeting, due to public works superintendent Carlos Martinez’s absence, Councilor Danette Payton moved to allow the mayor to sign the notice of award, based on the engineer’s recommendation and funding agencies concurrence. The motion passed unanimously.
The council then moved on to Andrew Eller’s mobile homes. To recap, on Nov. 9, Eller came to the council wanting approval to keep two trailers that were older than 1976 on his two lots while full scale remodeling was done to one, and slight touch-ups completed on the other, as to not spend hundreds and then not get approved. During the Feb. 8 meeting, it was discussed that Eller had not made any progress on the property/mobile homes and had not provided any of the required documents. In the meantime, there was an RV that burned on the property and that debris has not been cleaned up. There had also been complaints to the council about the property being unsightly. Per council motion, a letter dated Feb. 10 was sent to Eller demanding that he start making progress on cleanup due to the burned RV, to see some progress on the other mobile home issues and provide the required documentation that was discussed at the November 2022 meeting.
Eller was present, and explained that he has been having difficulty in getting titles for the mobile homes. Therefore, he decided he would scrap the older one. He said that he has been making progress on the cleanup of the RV that burned. Eller explained that if for some reason he is unable to get a clear title on the latest mobile home, he does not want to proceed with the rehabilitation requirements and will just remove it. Councilor Tina Ulmer moved to give Eller until June 30, 2023, to comply with all of the requirements. Payton seconded, and all were in favor.
The council then discussed the Dike Street mobile home. To recap, a letter from Attorney Kirk MacGregor was delivered to Debbie Trombetta on Dec. 6 declaring the mobile home on Dike Street a nuisance per council motion on Nov.30, 2022. They were given 14 days from that date to remove the mobile home or fines would start being assessed at $100 a day for failure to comply. Attorney MacGregor drafted the documents to impose fines as council directed and the letter was delivered to Debbie Trombetta on Feb. 2.
During the Feb. 8 meeting, Barbara Palmer was present, and she stated that she is the owner of the mobile home. She had documents with her, and was prepared to submit paperwork to prove ownership. The council directed her on what she would need to do to get the proper paperwork submitted. Ulmer moved to continue with fines, and if proper paperwork is submitted at a later date, the council may reconsider imposing the fines.
A set-back application for placement of the single wide mobile home was brought in on March 6. A Letter of Agreement for services was also submitted on the same day. They were both signed by Debbie Trombetta. Per Idaho County records the property is still in Diane Graham’s name who is now deceased. Barbara Palmer, the owner of the mobile home, said she did find the mobile home is a 1972. They are in violation of the Nuisance Code as well as the Kooskia City Code on placing of a mobile home. Per that code, units constructed prior to June 15, 1976, may not be installed within the incorporated limits of the city unless they meet the rehabilitation requirements set forth in Idaho Code 44-2504. Said units must be approved by appropriate licensed contractors as set forth in the city’s rehabilitation checklist and approval of the city council prior to installation.
Ulmer moved that the mobile home be removed from city limits within 30 days. Gibler seconded. Ulmer then moved that if the mobile home is removed from the city limits within the 30 days that no fines will be imposed or charges filed. Gibler seconded, and all were in favor.
In other council business:
• Willie Zarnik and Gary Payton Jr. stated they would like to hold a lawn mower racing event at Kooskia Days. Ulmer moved to allow them to go ahead with the event for Kooskia Days as long as the chamber approved and provided proof of insurance for event coverage. Payton seconded, and all were in favor.
Ulmer moved that all hall rentals (except for those exempt city affiliated emergency services) will be the standard $150 price for everyone except the Friends of the Library will be charged ½ price for each day of use, with Payton seconding.
