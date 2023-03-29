KOOSKIA — Progress on the sewer and wastewater project, multiple mobile home discussions, and a Kooskia Days lawn mower racing event were some of the focal points during the March 8 Kooskia City Council meeting. All council members and Mayor Coffman were present.

Grant Administrator Michelle Bly provided the Community Development Block Grant request for funds, $13,364 for engineering fees, for approval. In addition, Mountain Waterworks also provided project progress reports ending Jan. 31. The request for funds was approved unanimously.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments