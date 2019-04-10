KOOSKIA – Kooskia Community Library has a variety of events planned for the next several months.
*Saturday, April 13, at 8 a.m., doors will open for the sale at the Kooskia Community Center. Used books of all kinds, as well as CDs and DVDs will be available at bargain prices. Fiction books are in alphabetical order by author, and non-fiction books are categorized by topic. Hardbacks are 50 cents, paperbacks, 25 cents; 11 a.m. will start the $1 bag sale. To donate books, drop them off at the library; no magazines.
*On Saturday, May 11, Nick Gerhardt, a resident along the Middle Fork of the Clearwater and now a retired hydrologist with the U.S. Forest Service, will make a presentation on, “A History of Dams in the Clearwater River Basin.” He will also have books available for purchase. The presentation is sponsored by Friends of the Kooskia Library and will begin at 1 p.m., at the Kooskia Community Center. Admission is free, and refreshments will be provided.
*Kooskia/Highway 13 Cleanup: The Friends of the Kooskia Community Library has adopted a two-mile stretch through Kooskia and are planning to conduct the spring task, if the weather will cooperate, on Saturday, May 4. Contact the library for information.
*Summer Reading Program: Librarian Dena Puderbaugh will present “Universe of Many Stories,” for area children. Details soon.
*Friends of the Kooskia Community Library will offer two scholarships to attend “Writers at Harriman.” This is a weeklong residential writing camp where students work with professional writing teachers and participate in outdoor activities with other students from Idaho. This is offered to students who are currently enrolled in 11th or 12th grades, who attend Clearwater Valley High School, as well as students who are in an alternative educational program within the Clearwater Valley school district.
For information on the writing camp visit http://writersatharriman.org/index.php.
*Do you shop on Amazon? Amazon donates 0.5 percent of the purchase price to Friends of the Kooskia Library Inc. Bookmark the link http://smile.amazon.com/ch/82-0498138 and support us every time you shop.
Call the library at 208-926-4539.
