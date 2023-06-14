KOOSKIA — Carlos Martinez, public works superintendent, presented to the Kooskia City Council’s May 10 meeting the new water and sewer ordinances that he had created. To recap, during the April 12 meeting, the council discussed amending service ordinances for water and sewer. The council decided to have Martinez research more about the codes and ordinances and bring it to the next council meeting to discuss further.
“The sewer ordinance language was pretty vague and pretty short, and it had some exceptions in it already. I added to that exception. If they attach a second building, especially for commercial purposes, like an apartment building, an Airbnb, I think they should still pay the connection fee. It’s for commercial purposes,” Martinez explained.
“Are you saying they should pay like a hookup?” Ulmer asked.
“They should pay an extra monthly fee, that’s an EDU, Equivalent Dwelling Unit. We do that on all the apartment buildings in town. All of them have one meter, but they get charged a different number of EDUs. So if you have four units, then you charge four EDUs. The grocery store has one meter but a lot of different departments, so it gets charged three or four EDUs,” Martinez explained.
“We have a lot of those where they have just a primary residence but they have a separate building that has water in it already. They’re not paying a separate EDU, but they don’t use much water. My thought when I drafted this is that type of building wouldn’t be subject to this. It’s the commercial, you’re using it as a business or you’re renting it out. You should pay a separate EDU,” Martinez added.
“I agree that if you have separate commercial hookups that you should pay, and I can understand the sewer because you can’t really measure that, but if the water is on the same meter and that household goes over that meter usage because they’re using it in two different places, they’re paying that extra anyway. I personally would like to take a little bit of time to look into it,” Ulmer finished.
The council decided to table the discussion until the next meeting.
