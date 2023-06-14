Kooskia City Hall 2021 photo

Kooskia City Hall.

 Free Press archives

KOOSKIA — Carlos Martinez, public works superintendent, presented to the Kooskia City Council’s May 10 meeting the new water and sewer ordinances that he had created. To recap, during the April 12 meeting, the council discussed amending service ordinances for water and sewer. The council decided to have Martinez research more about the codes and ordinances and bring it to the next council meeting to discuss further.

“The sewer ordinance language was pretty vague and pretty short, and it had some exceptions in it already. I added to that exception. If they attach a second building, especially for commercial purposes, like an apartment building, an Airbnb, I think they should still pay the connection fee. It’s for commercial purposes,” Martinez explained.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.