KOOSKIA -- Kooskia Saddliers will have queen tryouts Saturday, Oct. 12, at the arena at 1 p.m. If it is raining and the grounds are not usable, this will be rescheduled for spring.
Those who try out must be a Clearwater Valley resident and at least 15 years old.
Designated events are as follows: Riggins Parade and Rodeo; Kooskia Days Parade; Kamiah Parade and Rodeo; and Border Days Parade and Rodeo. More is great! There are lots of parades and some with rodeos: Stites, Clearwater Wagon Days, White Bird Days Parade and Rodeo and more.
The queen will participate in club activates such as: workdays, parades, O-Mok-Sees, meetings, royalty luncheons, and community services, and will participate in other club activates and events as needed.
The guidelines and requirements will be furnished at tryouts. Contact LeAnn at 208-935-5805 for information or questions.
