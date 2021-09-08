KOOSKIA — A court hearing is pending for a Kooskia woman, charged with felony firearms violations from an incident last weekend.
Barbara Palmer, 42, was taken into custody Sept. 4 by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO).
According to an ICSO release, on Saturday, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Idaho County deputies were dispatched to the area of the Western Motor Inn in Kooskia in reference to a report of shots being fired.
Deputies arrived and subsequently arrested Palmer for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. According to ICSO, the incident arose from a disagreement between two parties regarding the sale of a van. Both the victim and the suspect were residents of the inn.
No one was injured, and Palmer was arrested without further incident.
