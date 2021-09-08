Idaho County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) logo

KOOSKIA — A court hearing is pending for a Kooskia woman, charged with felony firearms violations from an incident last weekend.

Barbara Palmer, 42, was taken into custody Sept. 4 by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO).

According to an ICSO release, on Saturday, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Idaho County deputies were dispatched to the area of the Western Motor Inn in Kooskia in reference to a report of shots being fired.

Deputies arrived and subsequently arrested Palmer for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. According to ICSO, the incident arose from a disagreement between two parties regarding the sale of a van. Both the victim and the suspect were residents of the inn.

No one was injured, and Palmer was arrested without further incident.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments