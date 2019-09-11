BIG CEDAR -- Come join at the Big Cedar Schoolhouse on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 2-4 p.m., to meet Norma Staaf, candidate for Mountain View School board zone 2, and Pam Reidlen, who is running for school zone 4 (Kooskia, Stites and up the Middle Fork). Share ideas about the school district and have some fun. Stacy McCusker, Carly Decker, Lara Heidtman Smith and other friends of the campaign will lead a variety of free youth-oriented activities throughout the afternoon, including arts and crafts, music, yoga and games. All are welcome. For more information about the event, contact Norma at 208-993-0689 or Stacy McCusker at yogabliss@gmail.com. For info about the campaign find the campaign, website at https://www.normastaaf4schools.com or find it on Facebook at Normastaaf4schools@zone2sd244.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.