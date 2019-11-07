A U.S. Forest Service project to reduce fuels, roadside hazards and timber loss caused by the spruce beetle outbreak will close Forest Service Roads (FSR) 1129 and 1129D on Nov. 11.
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests officials said harvesting operations on the Marek Salvage timber sale will be located adjacent to the roads which will close to ensure public safety. Forest Service officials are coordinating with the local snowmobile grooming board to ensure public safety for recreational use of the area.
Log hauling will occur on FSR 286, 470, 1129 and 1129D with loaded trucks traveling toward Kooskia. The logging trucks will use CB channel 7, and the public is encouraged to, as well.
The operations are expected to last through the end of December.
