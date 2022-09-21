KOOSKIA — The Kooskia City Council agreed, during their Sept. 14 meeting, to vacate a short section of Fountain Street, located south of Broadway Street. The decision followed a public hearing to consider a petition from Mike Dominguez, one of two adjacent landowners. Nobody at the hearing opposed vacating the road.
Dominguez stated, and Carlos Martinez, the city public works director agreed, that there is no public use for the short road segment which only accesses Dominguez’s land and Bryan Medsker’s Fountain Court trailer park. The council approved splitting the city’s road between the two landowners with easements for each of them to use the road segment. The city will retain an easement to maintain the city water lines and meters.
Dominguez first raised the issue with the city council on Oct. 2020. When he bought the property known as 321 and 321½ Broadway Street, he believed he had bought the underlying land. He later learned from Martinez that the old A-frame trailer at 321½ Broadway is located on the city’s land. Dominguez intends to remove the old A-Frame, which he has previously referred to as an eyesore.
Martinez expressed frustration with the delays in the design of the city’s wastewater system updates from Mountain Waterworks, the contracted engineering firm. He said there is an urgent need to replace some system components that are part of the design. Kirk MacGregor and several councilors also voiced concerns about the delay.
“They really need to get moving on this. We need to light a fire under them,” MacGregor said. He will draft a letter to the company.
The council is continuing its enforcement of the new (June 2021) nuisance ordinance. A resident attending the meeting claimed the appraised value of his property has dropped in recent years due to the declining condition of neighboring properties. Both Martinez and councilor Tina Ulmer agreed the condition of adjacent lands can lower values. Several residents have not responded to letters from the city giving them a deadline to clean up their properties. The council voted to enforce the ordinance by assessing a $100 fee per day on these two properties until they are cleaned up.
Martinez updated the council on the River Run mini-home subdivision project in East Kooskia. He said that since the recent death of the main developer, Brian (Steven) Main, the partners “have picked up the pieces and are continuing the project.” Martinez said he met with all the other investors recently. The project may slow down but will move forward. They are currently working to complete the water and wastewater line installations with Martinez checking in frequently for quality control.
Kooskia Fire Chief Mark Anderson told the mayor and council about a recent citizen complaint regarding a vehicle parked too close to a fire hydrant. With encouragement from a law enforcement officer, the vehicle was moved. He wants city residents to know that under state code, people should not park vehicles or leave other obstructions within 15 feet of a fire hydrant. He encourages city residents to cut weeds and keep the area around hydrants clear.
“When it comes time to use them, you want them to work,” Anderson said.
Attending his first council meeting since his medical absence, he expressed his thanks to the people who helped him.
“This community has stepped up in my time of need,” said Anderson. “It’s a pretty wonderful place to be.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.