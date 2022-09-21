Old A-frame trailer photo

Old A-frame trailer located on land belonging to the City of Kooskia. Mike Dominguez plans to remove the building once the land is deeded.

 Free Press / Norma Staaf

KOOSKIA — The Kooskia City Council agreed, during their Sept. 14 meeting, to vacate a short section of Fountain Street, located south of Broadway Street. The decision followed a public hearing to consider a petition from Mike Dominguez, one of two adjacent landowners. Nobody at the hearing opposed vacating the road.

Dominguez stated, and Carlos Martinez, the city public works director agreed, that there is no public use for the short road segment which only accesses Dominguez’s land and Bryan Medsker’s Fountain Court trailer park. The council approved splitting the city’s road between the two landowners with easements for each of them to use the road segment. The city will retain an easement to maintain the city water lines and meters.

