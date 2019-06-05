KOOSKIA – Horse riders are invited to put their equestrian skills to the test at an obstacle and trail challenge set for Saturday, June 8 at the Kooskia Saddliers Arena.
Sign-up starts at 9 a.m. with competitions beginning at 10 a.m. Pee Wee 8 and younger short pattern is $5 entry, juniors 9 to 13 regular pattern is $10 entry, novice is $10 per horse, and open is $15 per horse. Helmets are advised, not required.
There is a 100 percent payout. Each division is paid from entries, and the number of entries will determine how many places are paid. No horse can compete against itself, and judge’s decision is final. Riders may enter multiple times by paying per horse. Pee Wee, junior and novice can move up. Organizers note that novice is for any rider or horse that has not earned more than $50 from trail-obstacle events.
Attendance is free, and concessions are available. The arena is approximately two miles north of Kooskia on U.S. Highway 12. Parking is available.
For information, find the Kooskia Saddliers on Facebook; contact Paula, 208-926-4479 or idaho4stetson@gmail.com
