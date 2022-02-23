Tia A. Trombetta

KOOSKIA — A March 4 preliminary hearing is set for a Kooskia resident on drug and drug-related charges.

Tia A. Trombetta, 54, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, and with misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. Charges resulted following a search warrant last Friday morning, Feb. 18, on Dike Street in Kooskia, conducted by ICSO deputies.

