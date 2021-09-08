KOOSKIA — Simmons Sanitation/NADL will open the old Kooskia pole yard community drop-off (for solid waste) site at 9 a.m. on Monday Sept. 13. The new site will replace the two open dumpster sites at Lower Battle Creek and Clear Creek (at the mouth of Leitch Creek) which will be removed on the same day.
The commodities bins from the Idaho County recycling site will also be relocated to the pole yard site to allow for one-stop drop-off of both recycling and solid waste. To reach the pole yard site, cross the “B” Street (green) bridge in downtown Kooskia and turn right onto Thenon Street, following it to the end.
The old Kooskia pole yard site will be staffed Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and every other Saturday.
The change is part of an Idaho County goal to transition from open dumpsters to managed drop-off sites. Other community drop-off sites are currently being planned in the Riggins and Grangeville areas.
