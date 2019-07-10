STITES – It’s a “Small Town, Big Deal,” in Stites this weekend, Friday and Saturday, July 12 and 13, for the annual Stites Day celebration.
Friday, July 12, starts with horseshoes at the Silver Dollar Pizzeria and Pub at 6 p.m. Entry fee is $15 per person with a 50/50 purse. In addition, Bingo is 25 cents per card (bring your own chair).
A 3-point basketball and a free-throw contest are on tap for 7 p.m. at Stites City Park. Entry fee is $5 per person.
Saturday, July 13, starts off with an ATV poker sign-up and breakfast burritos run from 7 to 9 a.m. (run is 8 to 10 a.m.) Vendor set-up is at 8 a.m. Horseshoe doubles will again be held at the pub starting at 8 a.m.
Parade signup is 10 a.m. at 104 North Main Street and grand marshals Don and Tina Andersen will lead the parade at 11 a.m. All-day activities are set for kids in the park.
A historic photo display will be held at Stites City Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adult and kids corn hole games will start at noon ($5 entry fee). Duck races on the Southfork are set for 1 p.m. and activities will be held at the pub from 1-2:30 p.m. Raft races for those 18 and older ($20 entry fee) are set for the Southfork at 3 p.m.
At 8 p.m., the town is invited to listen to the Grant Webb Band out of Emmett. They will play at the Silver Dollar patio area.
Stites Days is hosted by the City of Stites, area businesses and churches, Stites Volunteer Fire Department and community volunteers.
For information on the raft race and ATV poker run, call Debbie Howard at 208-935-5633. For duck race info call Kathy Ash at 208-926-0896; horseshow players can call Caroll Smith at 208-926-4308; and parade entries should call Diane Fitting at 208-553-8666.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.