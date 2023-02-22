KOOSKIA — Two Washington State men face multiple charges following their arrest in Kooskia last week by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.
David A. Johnson, 45, of Pullman, was arrested on possession of methamphetamine and malicious injury to property, both felonies; a misdemeanor Nez Perce County warrant, misdemeanor trespassing, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
John Eller, 48, of Clarkston, was arrested on possession of methamphetamine and malicious injury to property, both felonies; and misdemeanor Nez Perce County warrant, misdemeanor trespassing, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
Charges resulted following a Feb. 16 incident investigation. According to ICSO, around 8:50 a.m., deputies were called to investigate a trespassing at the CFI Mill in Kooskia.
Located were two male subjects, who both had valid warrants out of Nez Perce County. According to ICSO, a search incident to arrest yielded methamphetamine, marijuana, and several items of paraphernalia.
The pair is set for preliminary hearings on these charges next Tuesday, Feb. 28, in Idaho County Magistrate Court. The hearing will determine whether there is sufficient evidence to advance the cases to district court.
