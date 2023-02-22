Drug and paraphernalia items photo

Pictured are some drug and paraphernalia items recovered following the arrest of two men on Feb. 16 in Kooskia.

 Contributed photo / ICSO

KOOSKIA — Two Washington State men face multiple charges following their arrest in Kooskia last week by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.

David A. Johnson, 45, of Pullman, was arrested on possession of methamphetamine and malicious injury to property, both felonies; a misdemeanor Nez Perce County warrant, misdemeanor trespassing, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

