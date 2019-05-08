KOOSKIA – Two Kooskia residents were transported for medical treatment last Friday for injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash in front of Clearwater Valley High School.
Andrea L. Decker, 54, was taken by Life Flight to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Richard T. Howell, 34, was transported by Kooskia Ambulance to Syringa Hospital in Grangeville.
The crash was reported at 8:01 a.m. on May 3 on State Highway 13, milepost 24, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. Decker was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tracker and was stopped at the school parking lot exit. She activated her left turn signal and drove onto the highway into the path of a southbound 1997 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Howell.
According to the report, a witness stated vehicles in the right turn lane may have obstructed Decker’s vision, which may be a factor in the cause of the accident.
Personnel from the Kooskia Fire Department assisted on scene. Wrecker services were provided by Miles Towing.
