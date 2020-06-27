featured
Vehicle pulled from river; ISP confirms victim as missing Kooskia woman
KOOSKIA -- Idaho State Police has confirmed a body recovered from the Clearwater River today is that of Connie Williams, 41, missing since a June 6 traffic accident on U.S. Highway 12.
According to ISP, on Saturday, June 27, a vehicle was spotted in the river in the area of U.S.12 at milepost 71. The Idaho County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) dive team arrived at 1:59 p.m. and confirmed it was Williams' 1994 Toyota Corolla. The deceased female occupant was identified as Williams by her tattoos. Williams and the vehicle have been recovered from the river. Williams was not wearing a seatbelt. Next of kin has been notified.
Williams went missing following an early morning June 6 incident. While traveling eastbound on U.S.12, Williams left the roadway at milepost 71.6 and went into the Clearwater River. The vehicle was briefly seen and identified before it was fully submerged. ICSO has been the lead agency on the search, assisted by private individuals.
