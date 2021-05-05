KOOSKIA — A Washington state man is charged with a felony, following a pursuit in and around the Kooskia area last week. A preliminary hearing was held in magistrate court on Monday, May 3, for Bradley McCain, 34, of Spokane Valley, who is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle. The charge resulted from an incident last Monday, April 26. According to the Idaho County Sheriff ’s Office (ICSO), a deputy observed a vehicle allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed on Kooskia’s Main Street, attempted a traffic stop with lights and siren, at which point it sped up to approximately 60 mph in a posted 25 mph zone.
The pursuit continued across the Clearwater River Bridge and east onto U.S. Highway 12 and then onto Harris Ridge Road. During this time, the driver is alleged to have driven in excess of 100 mph, and passed a semitruck on a blind corner. Assisted by a Lewis County deputy at the bottom of Harris Ridge Road, the ICSO deputy drove up Harris Ridge and located the vehicle, which did not yield to lights or sirens. Approximately half a mile up Harris Ridge, both deputies met and the vehicle pulled off in a pullout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.