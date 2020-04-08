There’s a new owner in town.
On April 1, ownership of Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics (CVHC), and St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics (SMHC), officially transferred to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene.
Last August, the critical access hospitals (located in Orofino and Cottonwood) announced they had entered into a letter of intent to transfer ownership from Essentia Health to Kootenai Health. Since that time, the three organizations have been working to finalize the terms of the partnership, develop a transition plan, and seek their respective organizational boards’ approval.
“Clearwater Valley and St. Mary’s are strong organizations with good programs, processes and cultures,” said Jeremy Evans, executive vice president of hospital and regional operations at Kootenai Health. “Our intent is to keep that and learn from their rural expertise. At the same time, Kootenai Health brings resources and expertise as an advanced regional health center. Our work together will benefit the entire North Idaho region”
Kootenai Health’s ownership of CVHC and SMHC is a model known as member substitution. It is a model nonprofit that hospitals can use to transfer ownership while maintaining their structures as critical access hospitals. Kootenai Health will become financially responsible for Clearwater Valley and St. Marys’ operations, but they will remain critical access hospitals.
The intent is for Clearwater Valley and St. Mary’s to retain their current structures and boards. St. Mary’s will also maintain its Catholic identity and operate in a manner consistent with its Catholic tradition, including compliance with the Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services. Lenne Bonner will remain in the role of president, and both organizations will continue to operate with local management and a community board.
“Kootenai Health, Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics, and St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics share several important ideals,” said Bonner. “We all value independence and decision-making that happens on the local level. We also value partnerships that improve patient care. We know our employees are our greatest asset. We know the health care industry is changing, and we must work together to keep services in our communities.”
In addition to the newly transitioned ownership of Clearwater Valley and St. Mary’s, Kootenai Health has a management agreement with Syringa Hospital in Grangeville.
Through Kootenai Health, all three organizations have access to needed resources, best practices and the opportunity for physicians and clinical staff members to work with other providers to share information and discuss complex cases. In time, additional areas of collaboration might include information technology, human resources support, revenue cycle and billing, and purchasing.
