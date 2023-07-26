BOISE – The Idaho Supreme Court affirmed the Second Judicial District Court’s 2019 judgment on Mark H. Lankford’s convictions for the 1983 murders of a couple from Texas.
Lankford, 67, has appealed his conviction for two first-degree murders three times. The first two trials in 1984 and 2008 had errors, and on his third retrial in 2019, he was convicted again of first-degree murder. Lankford appealed to the Supreme Court after the third trial, claiming the district court had made errors.
The charges against Lankford resulted from the June 21, 1983, murders of El Paso couple Marine Capt. Robert and Cheryl Bravence at their campsite near Santiam Creek in the Summit Flat area in Idaho County.
The errors of the 2019 trial, Lankford claimed, was the district court abusing its power of discretion to question Lankford’s brother, Bryan Lankford (who is serving a life sentence for his role in the murders), about what he said on a prison phone call, which he said was a late disclosure of evidence. Lankford also claimed evidence was insufficient to support his conviction and the court made an error in denying his motion for a speedy trial violation.
The Idaho Supreme Court reviewed these error claims and the case against Lankford. After reviewing the matters presented, the Supreme Court found the district court’s decision, as well as its procedures, to be without the aforementioned errors. Therefore, the ruling of the district court’s judgment regarding the conviction of Lankford was affirmed.
Lankford is currently incarcerated at Idaho Correctional Institution-Orofino.
