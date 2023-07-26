BOISE – The Idaho Supreme Court affirmed the Second Judicial District Court’s 2019 judgment on Mark H. Lankford’s convictions for the 1983 murders of a couple from Texas.

Lankford, 67, has appealed his conviction for two first-degree murders three times. The first two trials in 1984 and 2008 had errors, and on his third retrial in 2019, he was convicted again of first-degree murder. Lankford appealed to the Supreme Court after the third trial, claiming the district court had made errors.

