LEWISTON – Convicted for the murders of a Texas couple in a jury trial last month, Mark Lankford was sentenced on Friday, Oct. 25, to two fixed life sentences by Nez Perce County 2nd District Court Judge Jay P. Gaskill.
This marks the third trial for Lankford, 63, whose two prior convictions in this case were overturned on appeal. On that note, Lankford filed a motion for a new trial on Monday, which the court has taken under advisement.
Charges resulted from the June 21, 1983, murders of El Paso couple Marine Capt. Robert and Cheryl Bravence at their campsite near Santiam Creek in the Summit Flat area in Idaho County
Lankford, 63, was found guilty Sept. 20 on two counts of first-degree murder, following 10 days of testimony at trial held in Caldwell. His brother, Bryan, is currently serving a life sentence for his joint role in the murders.
At sentencing, according to a Lewiston Tribune article, Canyon County Deputy Prosecutor Tyler Powers said Lankford has never shown remorse for the murders and has continued to blame others.
Defense attorney Sean Walsh said Lankford has never wavered from his contention that Bryan committed the murders while Mark was not present.
Lankford charged he is the victim of prosecutorial and judicial misconduct and ineffective counsel, stating this will be back for a fourth trial.
“This verdict will not stand,” Lankford said.
According to the Tribune, Kerry Lehto, one of Cheryl’s siblings, said the families were pleased with the outcome and the dedication of the prosecutors.
“The right thing was done, and for the first time in three years we can rest a little easier,” he said.
