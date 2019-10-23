LEWISTON -- Found guilty at trial last month for double murder, Mark H. Lankford is set for sentencing in the case this Friday, Oct. 25.
Sentencing will be before District Judge Jay Gaskill, Nez Perce County District Court, starting at 9 a.m.
The following Monday, Oct. 28, Lankford will again be before Judge Gaskill, putting forward a motion for a new trial in the case.
Lankford, 63, was found guilty Sept. 20 on two counts of first-degree murder, following 10 days of testimony at trial held in Caldwell.
Charges resulted from the June 21, 1983, murders of El Paso couple Marine Capt. Robert and Cheryl Bravence at their campsite near Santiam Creek in the Summit Flat area.
Mark and his brother, Bryan, both from Texas, were first convicted and sentenced to death in 1984 for murdering the Bravences. On appeal, Bryan’s sentence was reduced to life in prison. For Mark, last month’s trial makes his third in this case, his two prior convictions – in 1984 and 2008 – being overturned.
