GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Board of Commissioners reviewed plans for the new jail/sheriff’s office, accepted the new airport layout plan and awarded contracts for fuel mitigation work during their Nov. 1 meeting. They also signed an annual law enforcement agreement with the City of Kooskia.
Will Rutherford of CRA Architects met virtually with the board and county staff to review conceptual plans for a new Idaho County jail. Rutherford advised against building the jail at the courthouse. Commissioner Ted Lindsley suggested this at the previous week’s meeting to consolidate buildings. Rutherford said it would take the entire parking lot and would not fit on the property without building two to three stories up, with parking underneath.
During the last two meetings (Oct. 18 and 25) commissioners have discussed the possibility of relocating the courthouse to the airport site, in conjunction with the jail project. Commissioner Skip Brandt said during the Nov. 1 meeting they will focus on the construction of the jail/sheriff’s office and are not currently considering a courthouse move.
CRA’s current plan is for a 56-bed jail facility. The current jail is rated for 11 occupants. Lindsley asked if the county could build 35 beds now and expand later. Rutherford said they could build in the planned footprint, leaving an open area for indoor recreation until they need more beds.
Commissioner Denis Duman prefers building the 56 beds at once, rather than half at one time.
“It’s not going to get cheaper to build beds later,” he said.
Brian Hewson, Idaho County’s Chief Deputy Sheriff, is anxious to move forward with the new facility, citing a full jail.
“We are struggling right now to find beds,” he said. “We can’t find anywhere for them.”
Duman explained that when the jail was built in 1954, it was rated for 24-25 and now only for 11. He said the rules have changed because of civil rights.
“You don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said. He suggested in the future they could be required to provide separate cells for trans and homosexual inmates.
Following a presentation from Kayla Brown and Neal Fraser of J-U-B Engineering, the board accepted the new airport layout plan. J-U-B began the plan update in the summer of 2021 according to Fraser. The plan guides future development at the airport in compliance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rules. It includes a listing of short, intermediate, and long-term projects and costs in addition to identifying areas for potential expansion.
Fraser expects it will take four-five months to get FAA approval.
“We’re confident that you can go ahead and move forward with the plan as it’s laid out,” Fraser said.
The commissioners plan to convene an Idaho County airport advisory board. They are currently looking for volunteers with interest, knowledge or experience of airport operations willing to serve a two- or three-year term. Commissioners hope to appoint board members to begin meeting in early December.
Commissioners awarded contracts totaling $121,000 for fuel mitigation work on 46.4 acres on seven private properties. The work involves mastication, hand cutting, piling and chipping. Six projects were awarded to Rad Mulching, a frequent, successful bidder, and one to Groundwork Excavation who recently relocated to Grangeville.
Kirk MacGregor, acting in his role as Kooskia City Attorney, presented the annual agreement for Idaho County to provide law enforcement for Kooskia. In addition to paying $25,000 annually, the city provides office space at the city hall and internet. New this year is an $8,800 additional charge to provide dispatching for the city.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.