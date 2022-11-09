GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Board of Commissioners reviewed plans for the new jail/sheriff’s office, accepted the new airport layout plan and awarded contracts for fuel mitigation work during their Nov. 1 meeting. They also signed an annual law enforcement agreement with the City of Kooskia.

Will Rutherford of CRA Architects met virtually with the board and county staff to review conceptual plans for a new Idaho County jail. Rutherford advised against building the jail at the courthouse. Commissioner Ted Lindsley suggested this at the previous week’s meeting to consolidate buildings. Rutherford said it would take the entire parking lot and would not fit on the property without building two to three stories up, with parking underneath.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments