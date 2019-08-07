KAMIAH – Sunday, Aug. 11, 2 p.m., in the Welcome Center at 518 Main Street in Kamiah, LaRoy Kidder will speak on the history of the Kamiah Twin Feathers/Potlatch Mill. He will add his personal touch of memories of people and experiences, how the mill changed hands throughout the years, and how the mill environment affected the community and people as a whole.
Kidder was born in Winona, Idaho, receiving his early schooling in small rural schools. His first grade was in East Kamiah, 2nd- 3rd grades in Kooskia, and 4th- 5th grades at Atkison, a school near the golf course in Grangeville, where Helen Nuxoll taught Kidder and three other students those two years. Then it was to Big Butte School for his 6th - 7th grades. The Kidder family moved back to Kamiah where he graduated from Kamiah High School.
Immediately following graduation, Kidder went to work for two years at the Twin Feathers Mill in Kamiah. He married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Roby, and then was drafted into the Army, spending two years in Korea during that war.
After his stint in the Army, he returned to his wife and his job at the mill. They built a large home and raised three children in Kamiah. He served his community by being president of the Twin Feathers Credit Union, an Idaho County 4-H leader for 35 years, spent 27 years with the Kamiah American Legion and was the commander for a decade, was grand marshall of the Idaho County Fair and the rodeo, and was on the Kamiah School Board for several years. He retired from the mill after 35 years.
After 56 years together, Dorothy passed away. Several years later, he met Joan Fields and remarried. They both sold their homes and moved to Lewiston where they have lived for the past eight years. He keeps busy volunteering at the Lewiston VA Home three times a week.
This is a free public event hosted by the Kamiah Valley Historical Society and Museum. Refreshments will be served.
