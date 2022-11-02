Approximately 118 people attended last Saturday’s Oct. 29 annual ARF Halloween Ball at the Grangeville Elks Lodge. Featuring food, a live and silent auction and music by Vintage Youth, the event is a fundraiser for Animal Rescue Foundation, which helps care for and re-home cats and dogs within Idaho and Lewis counties.
