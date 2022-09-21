Colored fentanyl photo

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine and 30 to 50 times more potent than heroin.

 Contributed photo / Idaho State Police

Local law enforcement is warning the public about a surge in new types of fentanyl called “skittles” or “rainbow.”

Skittles resemble pieces of brightly colored candy, while rainbow fentanyl is usually chalky or in powder form. Earlier this month, Coeur d’Alene police seized about 50 multi-colored pills. Of all seized pills, no matter the color, “M-30” was imprinted on them.

