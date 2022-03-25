BOISE - Idaho’s legislative session wraps up on Friday, and lawmakers in both the Senate and House of Representatives aim to get their votes out on budget bills.
Among these bills include HB 782, an appropriation bill regarding membership in the Judicial Council and the selection process for Idaho’s judges.
HB 782 was introduced in the House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday, March 16, and in less than 48 hours was brought to the House floor on Friday, March 18, for debate.
The bill makes several changes to Idaho’s Judicial Council, which serves to address complaints towards judicial members and direct the selection process for appointments during judicial vacancies.
Judicial members would be selected by the supreme court, and non-judicial attorney members would be appointed by the governor from a list of three from the Idaho state bar. There are no changes to the approval process of public members.
It would also allow the governor to reject a provided slate of nominees on a one-time basis if they choose, and be provided a new slate. Idaho’s council would increase from seven to eleven members and appointment terms would shorten from six to four years.
Lastly, the bill provides that survey comments about qualifications of applicants are no longer anonymous to prospective judges. This requires the Judicial council to offer a public report explaining the decision behind nominee selections.
Representative Mike Moyle (R) sponsors HB 782 and acknowledges the need of the Judicial Council but suggests it can be improved.
“We’re starting to see more and more of our judges instead of retiring and filling out their term, retiring early and the Judicial Council replacing those judges… I understand we need that process, but I also have concerns that that process helps establish incumbency. It helps make it easier for that judge who was picked by somebody else to be elected.”
Representative Gary Marshall (R) debated against the bill, explaining it would not resolve the issue of incumbency.
“If there’s any reason for this bill, it must be political. Some fear our judges are too liberal or something, but I don’t know any Idaho judges I would consider that way,” said Marshall.
The House voted to pass the bill with 44 in favor and 24 against, HB 782 was approved to move to the Senate for additional debate.
On March 24th, Senator Abby Lee (R) presented the bill to the Senate and another long debate on HB 782 followed.
Senator Patti Anne Lodge (R) appreciates aspects of the legislature, like the increased judges’ salary, but emphasizes how changes to the judicial council and salary should be in other pieces of legislature out of “courtesy.”
“They are the third branch of government… We do have good judges in this state, and we have had good judges because of this judicial council taking the political process out of the election of our independent jurors,” said Senator Lodge.
Senator Michelle Stennet (D) made the argument that HB 782 allows the executive branch to have increased influence.
“I’m concerned with how this bill consolidates a lot of power with the governor, who will have the power to appoint commissioners who oversee this election and discipline process and then will have the final say in selecting the judge. So, there can be a judicial bias by the governor at that point,” said Stennet.
Senator Lee closed the debate highlighting the importance of increased transparency on the decisions behind how elected positions are filled.
The Senate approved HB 782 with 26 in favor and 9 against, and the bill was sent to Governor Little’s desk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.