A civil suit was filed in federal court last week, challenging U.S. Forest Service decisions authorizing two adjacent timber sales on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.
On April 28, Friends of the Clearwater (FOC) filed suit in the U.S. District Court of Idaho. Represented by Advocates for the West, the lawsuit challenges the “End of the World” and “Hungry Ridge” projects, concerning violations of the Endangered Species Act, the National Environmental Policy Act, and the National Forest Management Act.
As part of the 56-page complaint, the suit alleges the combined projects will result in 41 clearcuts that “would exceed the generally accepted maximum set by the National Forest Management Act size of 40 acres,” that the projects will, “transform the Salmon-Clearwater Divide, destroying and degrading wildlife habitat;” alleges the agency violated NEPA by preparing only an Environmental Assessment (EA) for End of the Word, instead of a full Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), and also for Hungry Ridge “... by misleading the public and refusing to acknowledge and address the mounting scientific evidence undermining the agency’s assumptions about logging, forest health, fire, and climate change....”
The suit also alleges further violations “...by erroneously asserting each project would have only short-term and negligible impacts on fisher and other “sensitive species” of wildlife that rely on old growth and other mature forest...”; refusal to acknowledge the harmful effects the projects pose for grizzly bears; and the projects, “... threaten significant harmful effects to water quality, ESA-listed Snake River steelhead, and other at-risk fish species that inhabit streams on the Salmon-Clearwater Divide.”
The FOC suit seeks the court to declare the decisions authorizing the projects are “... arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, and otherwise not in accordance with law,” and they be vacated.
On these projects, Forest Supervisor Cheryl Probert, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests signed the Final Record of Decision for the Hungry Ridge Restoration project on March 24. Located approximately 17 miles southeast of Grangeville, the project area encompasses approximately 30,000 acres of National Forest System lands within the Mill Creek and Johns Creek watersheds, tributary to the South Fork of the Clearwater River. According to the agency, the project is expected to manage forest vegetation to restore natural disturbance patterns, improve long-term resilience at the stand and landscape levels, improve and reduce the potential risk to private property and structures, and improve watershed conditions, habitat structure, function and diversity.
In January, the final decision was signed on the End of the World project, a 49,565-acre area located approximately six miles south of Grangeville, entirely within the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI). The project is designed to reduce the risk of insect and disease infestation, wildfire to local communities and surrounding federal lands, improve water quality and aquatic habitats and restore forest vegetation, dry meadows, and grasslands to a healthy condition.
