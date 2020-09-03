LEWISTON – Lewis-Clark State College’s Adult Learning Center is offering General Education Development (GED) Certification orientation sessions in September at locations in Grangeville, Lewiston, Moscow and Orofino.
Grangeville will be offering orientation on Sept. 9, Sept. 17 and Sept. 24, starting at 10 a.m. They will be held at the Grangeville Outreach Center, located at 201 E. Main. Students will need to pre-register by calling 208-792-2595.
Orientations are free and provide information on how to obtain a GED credential. Students will also take an assessment, which will show if they are ready to take the official GED tests, or if more studying is needed. Students also will meet with the instructor following the assessment to set up a class schedule. Pre-registration is required for all orientation sessions.
The GED tests are a group of four subject test areas – reasoning through language arts, social studies, math and science – that, when passed, provide certification for high school-level academic skills.
Students can register, schedule and pay for the official GED tests at www.ged.com.
For more information contact the LC Adult Learning Center at adultlearningcenter@lcsc.edu, call 208-792-2238, or visit the website www.lcsc.edu/adult-learning-center/ged-testing.
