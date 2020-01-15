LEWISTON – Lewis-Clark State College is offering a Survey of Music 101 class for the spring semester and the public is invited to attend specified classes for free at the college’s Center for Arts & History, located at 415 Main St.
Public lectures will occur on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:30-11:45 a.m. on the dates outlined below. While pre-registration is not required, anyone planning to attend a class is encouraged to register online at www.lcsc.edu/ce/non-credit-courses.
The free offering is a collaboration between the college’s Humanities Division and Community Education. Sarah Graham, an assistant professor of Music at LC State, will teach the class.
The following are a list of class dates and subjects that are free and open to the public.
Jan. 28: Introduction to the Renaissance Madrigal; Feb. 4: Opera & Oratorio; Feb. 11: Poetry & Music: 19th Century Lieder; Feb. 18: Songs Without Words: Classical Dance Music; Feb. 20: Songs Without Words: Classical Concert Music; Feb .25: Songs Without Words: Jazz; Feb. 27: Music as Revolution: Beethoven’s 5th Symphony; March 3: Music for Survival: Nazi Germany; March 10: Music for Survival & Freedom: Spirituals & Music of Enslaved Africans; March 12 & 17: Film: “I Can Tell the World” (The Spirituals Project); March 19: Apartheid & the South African Freedom Song Movement; March 24 & 26: Film: “The Power of One” (South African Freedom Song Movement); April 7 & 9: Film: “Amandla! A Revolution in Four-Part Harmony” (South African Freedom Song Movement); April 14 & 16: Film: “The Singing Revolution” (Estonian Song Festival); April 21: American Protest Music of the 1960s, Part I: Civil Rights & Vietnam; April 23: American Protest Music of the 1960s, Part II: Civil Rights & Vietnam; April 28: Musical Theatre as Social, Political, and Cultural Commentary.
