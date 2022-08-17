KOOSKIA — In his remarks at the Aug. 10 Kooskia city council meeting, Mayor Don Coffman encouraged people to pray for Mark Anderson, Kooskia city and rural fire chief, during his heart surgery and recovery. Lucky Brandt will serve as interim fire chief until further notice, according to Coffman.
Kristina Gillespie-Jaques of Mountain Waterworks shared the city has a great opportunity to receive a $6 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant for their wastewater project. Mountain Waterworks, a company that specializes in water and wastewater utility engineering, is working with the city on high priority wastewater line and facility upgrades.
“It’s fantastic news,” said Gillespie-Jaques.
Carlos Martinez, city public works superintendent said he recently met via Zoom with Derek Probst, senior project engineer with Mountain Waterworks, to finalize wastewater plans, which are currently in review by the department of environmental quality.
In other news, Kooskia city clerk Teresa Lytle reported that a check for $16,000 showed up in the city’s account. She confirmed this additional funding was from the state’s “Leading Idaho” program. The money is intended for work on streets in the city.
“It’s a nice surprise,” Lytle said.
No public comments were received during the public hearing on the FY 2023 budget for the year beginning Oct. 1, 2022. The city’s projected budget for FY 2023 is $7,247,930, nearly twice the current year budget of $3,594,400, according to the city’s proposed budget. Most of the increase is related to the sewer project, which relies on grant funds. The projected property tax revenue has a slight increase of approximately $3,600, or about 3% over the current year. The council passed ordinance 207 to adopt the FY 2023 appropriation.
The council is continuing its efforts to enforce the city’s nuisance ordinance. After discussion, they approved Mayor Coffman’s recommendation to send letters to three additional property owners notifying them of the need to clean up their properties.
Public works superintendent Carlos Martinez discussed the maintenance of the Kooskia kiosk.
“The kiosk is something the city agreed to take on years ago,” Martinez said. “We used to have a partner there, but more and more the maintenance is falling on us.”
The sprinkler system is broken and needs to be replaced.
“If we want it to look nice, we need to invest in it, to keep it up,” he said, adding that the partnership is now between the city and the Idaho Department of Transportation.
