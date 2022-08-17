KOOSKIA — In his remarks at the Aug. 10 Kooskia city council meeting, Mayor Don Coffman encouraged people to pray for Mark Anderson, Kooskia city and rural fire chief, during his heart surgery and recovery. Lucky Brandt will serve as interim fire chief until further notice, according to Coffman.

Kristina Gillespie-Jaques of Mountain Waterworks shared the city has a great opportunity to receive a $6 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant for their wastewater project. Mountain Waterworks, a company that specializes in water and wastewater utility engineering, is working with the city on high priority wastewater line and facility upgrades.

