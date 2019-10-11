Alone, Back, Crib Guy

Ada County Paramedics' “Alone, Back, Crib Guy,” and 35-year tenured Paramedic Bart Buckendorf, walking through New Meadows on his journey to bring awareness to SIDS.

 Contributed photo

The Idaho ABC (Alone Back Crib) Walking Tour, featuring Bart Bickendorf, the “Alone Back Crib Guy,” is walking through Riggins, White Bird and into Grangeville today, Friday, Oct. 11.

The walk is to raise awareness for SIDS and SUID and is a joint venture through the Inland Northwest SIDS/SUID Foundation and Ada County Paramedics.

Learn about the ABCs of Sleep tonight, 6 to 7 p.m., at the Soltman Center. No need to register. Free sleepsack for each family and portable cribs available for families in need.

For details text or call Safe Start Northwest at 208-557-4371.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.