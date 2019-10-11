The Idaho ABC (Alone Back Crib) Walking Tour, featuring Bart Bickendorf, the “Alone Back Crib Guy,” is walking through Riggins, White Bird and into Grangeville today, Friday, Oct. 11.
The walk is to raise awareness for SIDS and SUID and is a joint venture through the Inland Northwest SIDS/SUID Foundation and Ada County Paramedics.
Learn about the ABCs of Sleep tonight, 6 to 7 p.m., at the Soltman Center. No need to register. Free sleepsack for each family and portable cribs available for families in need.
For details text or call Safe Start Northwest at 208-557-4371.
