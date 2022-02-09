DEER CREEK — “Sometimes you just have to shut your mouth and not say anything,” Jack Lees said.
“Yes, you learn when it’s better to be quiet about something — and you learn to forgive and forget,” Lorene Lees added.
The Lees have learned a few lessons in the relationship department throughout the years: in 2022, they will be married 67 years.
“Of course, I’m getting kind of deaf now, so that helps,” laughed Jack.
“Yes — I can complain, and he can’t hear me,” grinned Lorene.
Jack was born in Jordan Valley, Ore., and raised mainly in the Caldwell area. His uncles had a place on the Little Salmon River where he went to work in logging and lived with them.
Lorene was born in Boise and raised in Stibnite. When the Stibnite Mine closed down, she and her family moved to the Little Salmon.
“I was working at Mabe’s Coffee Shop waiting tables when he came in,” Lorene recalled.
“I said, ‘Hi,’ and that was it,” Jack smiled.
She was 15 at the time, and he was 18 and working at Cross-O Ranch/The Gotzinger Ranch for Firmin and Lavon Gotzinger. He later worked for Salmon River Lumber.
“Jack bought me my first horse,” Lorene recalled. “I was only 16.”
The Gotzingers trained Jack in the ways of a cowboy, and Lorene said she was sometimes able to ride alongside him.
On Dec. 18, 1955, the two married at her parents’ home on the Little Salmon. She was 17 years old.
“We were very young,” Lorene said. “We grew up together.”
Later, the couple moved to Rupert, where they farmed for nearly a decade. There, they raised their three daughters: Debbie, Tammie and Lynn. Debbie and Tammie graduated high school in Rupert, and when Lynn was in third grade in 1977, the family moved back on the Little Salmon, south of Riggins.
For a time, Jack returned to the Gotzingers at Cross-O Ranch, then logged for Shorts Bar Logging. Lorene worked at Pinehurst Store and later served as postmaster in Pollock for more than a decade.
“I do miss the people,” she said. “I was definitely in the know of everything going on, and I learned all about my customers and their families. That was nice.”
The Lees raised some cattle on their Little Salmon ranch; however, as their acreage was small, they decided to try their hands at raising sheep.
“It was a good life … until the wolves came in,” Jack shook his head. Throughout the years there, they lost 25 head of sheep.
They spent 30 years there and raised sheep most of that time, lambing about 50 ewes a season. Upon retirement, they moved to where they make their home now, north of White Bird on Deer Creek, across from their daughter, Lynn Cook, and her family (daughter Debbie Widmier and family live in Boise and daughter Tammie Walters and family have an elk ranch on the Big Salmon outside of Riggins).
On Deer Creek, the couple continued to raise sheep until nature’s critters also took over.
“Too many coyotes and cougars,” Lorene said.
“And those cougars would bite the baby lambs’ heads off — not to eat them, but just kill them and leave them,” Jack shook his head.
The Lees retired and now enjoy the company of their daughters, nine grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
COVID has put the kibosh on some of their past regular activities, but the Lees said they have been fortunate not to be too isolated.
“We did get it recently, though,” Jack said. “I’m not sure how; we’ve been pretty careful.”
Lorene went to the doctor to be checked on for what she assumed was a cold, and they both tested positive. They had been vaccinated and boosted, and said they felt that helped as their symptoms were pretty mild.
“Jack drives and our daughters take us places, so we’re in good hands,” Lorene smiled.
The couple attend church via on-line for the time-being, and in their spare time, the Lees enjoy attending rodeos, something they have always liked to do.
“Jack also likes to watch them on TV, but I can only do so much of that,” she smiled.
When she’s tired of the TV circuit, she retreats to her sewing room where she likes to quilt. She has made quilts for all her children and grandchildren, as well as many of the great-grandbabies. She is a member of Pinehurst Quilters.
As their years together roll on into 67, the couple has stayed strong, although they said they aren’t sure there are any ironclad formulas for staying married that long.
“I don’t know that we have any secrets to a long marriage, other than working hard and to keep moving forward,” Lorene said.
“Just remember, you can think it, but you don’t always have to say it,” Jack advised, winking.
