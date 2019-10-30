(Editor’s preface: The following column was published in the Oct. 27, 1999, Idaho County Free Press, submitted by then-Senator Larry Craig.)
According to legend, there is a demon cat who lives in our nation’s Capitol building.
The story begins back in 1814 when the British stormed into the Capitol on horseback. At that time, Britain still wanted to be in charge of America and didn’t like our government. So, they carried lighted torches and set our Capitol ablaze.
The second story floor was made of wood and burned quickly. Americans decided they wanted to rebuild the second story floor of the Capitol with the sturdiest of materials. They hired special workers called masons, who made heavy concrete stones and installed them to make the floor strong, and next covered it with marble and tile to make it smooth. Once the floor was built, the workers polished and shined the new floor and stood back to marvel at their work.
Strangely, although the stones had been laid in a random order, they noticed a pattern had been created. Running from one staircase to the other was a set of feline paw prints.
And so, began the legend of the demon cat.
Legend has it that the cat comes to the Capitol to warn the United States of impending disaster. The last time the cat was reported in the building was the night before President Reagan was shot. The story I will tell you was told to me by a friend who heard the story from the police officer who had the event happen to him.
In the Capitol there is a long hallway that connects the Senate and the House meeting rooms. It is patrolled all night long by police officers. On the night that cat was last seen, the officer on duty was routinely walking up the staircase on his patrol. When he came to the top of the staircase, a black cat darted out of the door in front of him. As it came closer to him, it became bigger and bigger-and when it was just three feet away from him it was the size of a huge tiger with burning eyes! The running cat jumped at the officer just where the paw prints in the floor end!
It vanished two or three inches from the officer’s chest. The officer ran screaming to police headquarters to report the incident to the police chief. When the chief heard the story, he went to a safe and pulled out an old dusty black book. He took out a pen and recorded the spotting in the black book. It was the 58th time the demon cat had been spotted in the Capitol.
Now this police chief knew the history of the demon cat, so he quickly phoned the White House and Pentagon to try and warn them that something grave was about to happen. No one believed the two officers until Reagan was shot eight hours later.
Later that afternoon, the officers reopened the black book and read about other strange encounters with the demon cat. The night before President Kennedy was shot, the demon cat was reported in the Capitol. The night before the United States sent men to Vietnam, the cat was also sighted. Yet they could not find a sighting of the cat the night before the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.
The officers found this to be quite strange, so they investigated further. They found an old yellowed copy of the Washington Post, dated Dec. 7, 1941, that told the story of a police officer found dead of a heart attack in the very spot the demon cat makes his appearance. The officer had died just seven hours before the bombing began.
Even though the demon cat hasn’t been spotted in years, the police officers who patrol at night, sometimes hold their breath as they walk that empty hallway-never knowing the next time the notorious demon cat will prowl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.