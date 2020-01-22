BOISE – More federal money for rural counties? Saying it is the easy part, but where that would come from is another matter.
Last week, Idaho Legislature’s new joint Committee on Federalism heard a presentation on increasing the PILT (Payment In Lieu of Taxes) funding counties receive on federal lands within their jurisdictions. As these are nontaxable lands, Congress in 1976 authorized the PILT program to offset the corresponding loss in property taxes. PILT funds help county governments carry out public services from police and fire protection to funding schools and roads.
“The counties dependent on this are where the most federal property is owned,” said District 7 Sen. Carl Crabtree, speaking from the capital at last Friday’s Jan. 17 media teleconference. “They’re getting a dollar an acre, when they do get it.”
Within District 7, Idaho County is the top PILT recipient: $1.762 million for fiscal year 2019 on 4.529 million acres. A distant second, Bonner County received $774,932 on 454,076 acres, Clearwater County ($772,457; 845,357 acres) and Shoshone County ($480,158; 1.232 million acres).
The Jan. 15 presentation by former Utah state representative Ken Ivory summarized a plan to re-evaluate Idaho’s public lands for fair market value of PILT payments. Funding these increase valuations would come, not with new money but through existing budgeted allocations. The education budget was one mentioned, Crabtree said, from which money would be sent directly to counties for local school needs.
“According to these people, $150 to $200 per acre is how this would actually work out as far as the taxable income that should be coming in. That would be over a trillion dollars to the state of Idaho,” Crabtree said. “It’s interesting, but if we can’t get a dollar an acre, I’m not sure how we’ll get $150.”
The proposal has been also presented to Idaho’s Senator Mike Crapo, he said. Last year, Crapo co-sponsored the Small County PILT Parity Act, which, if passed as written, would modify the current formula to increase the funding counties with fewer than 5,000 people can receive.
“I’m not sure it will fly,” Crabtree continued, regarding the revised evaluation proposal; however, he said a solution is needed for counties with large federal ownership to be equitably reimbursed for those lands.
According to a Jan. 15 article in the Idaho State Journal (ISJ), in 2018, Ivory sponsored a bill to re-evaluate Utah’s 35 million acres of federal lands, hoping to convince the federal government to update payments that, he said, have fallen behind. The bill passed and was signed by the governor that March.
Ivory left the legislature to work for Aeon AI, according to the ISJ, which is the company now tasked with making those updated PILT calculations on Utah’s behalf. His presentation before legislators last week was informational, and if Idaho wanted to go that direction, “we would be happy to help,” he said.
