GRANGEVILLE — Following up on last month’s news the Salmon River Ranger District office in town would be relocated south to Slate Creek, the Grangeville City Council opted last week to protest the move to the Forest Service.
However, while the council agreed strongly on the negative impacts such a relocation would have on the community, the general consensus was cynicism.
“We could write a letter in disapproval,” said Mayor Wes Lester, “but I think it’s just giving something to someone to do, because I don’t think it’s going to help.”
At the Dec. 6 council meeting, staff with the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests (NPCNF) presented on its preliminary decision to consolidate the ranger district — based out of the agency’s Grangeville facility on Airport Road — out of the Slate Creek District, located off U.S. Highway 95 south of White Bird. The move would impact 20 employees at the district, and is a cost-saving measure agency-wide to move away from leases — such is the case at Grangeville — and to USFS-owned properties, such as Slate Creek. The move is expected this October when the facility lease expires.
Council revisited the issue at its Jan. 18 meeting, primarily in response to a one-page letter addressed to them by Andrew Lane, owner of Camas Prairie Eye Clinic and former USFS employee.
“The USFS has, for many years, been a major provider of permanent jobs in the community,” Lane wrote, noting it has supported local business, schools and volunteer organizations, and with this relocation these entities will be negatively affected. Lane raised the change would promote a “commuter” community, less tied in to the town, was concerned the community would have another set of abandoned buildings, and he questioned the agency’s statement there will still be a Forest Service presence in Grangeville.
“...having a few dispatchers and a smokejumper base does not bring in the same demographics and longevity as a full ranger district, which is being removed,” he wrote.
“I agree with everything Andrew says,” said councilor Beryl Grant; however, her past involvement with the agency left her jaded that public input was useless.
She referenced her involvement on a task group focused to retain the NPCNF supervisor’s office in Grangeville when the agency announced in 2013 it would be relocated to Kamiah, along with plans to consolidate the two forests. Grant said then forest supervisor Rick Brazell, “basically said get over it, it’s a done deal, it’s going to happen, and its moved forward ever since.”
“They tell you a story you want to hear, and then they go do what they want to do,” she continued, referring to the Kamiah relocation issue that was justified as their owning the property and “would cost almost nothing to rehab it.... If you go down there, look at what they’ve done. They’ve spent a fortune.” That thought was complemented by councilor Pete Lane, noting they may save on leasing by relocating to Slate Creek, but “they’ll be putting a lot of our tax dollars into buildings.”
Lester said the move may be good for the agency in relocating to properties it owns, but this is bad in lost tax revenue to the county and schools. On that last, councilor Michael Peterson said the relocation would result in kids taken out of local schools.
“When they moved to the current location, I thought it was good,” he said. “They had room by the airport, they were by the smokejumpers loft. It was perfect for this area.” He noted when the forests consolidation happened and Orofino lost the supervisor’s office, “that building is still sitting there empty.”
“I’m not sure a letter would have any weight, but it might not hurt to write one,” said councilor Scott Winkler.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.