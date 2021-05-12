Three Idaho County school districts will go to patrons with one-year levy requests for the 2021-22 school year this Tuesday, May 18. Polling places and sample ballots are listed at www.idahocounty.org.
∙
GRANGEVILLE — Mountain View School District 244, with schools in Grangeville, Kooskia and Elk City, will ask its patrons for a $3.1 million supplemental override levy.
“Local levy supports are how the State of Idaho funding model supports education,” explained MVSD superintendent Todd Fiske. “If you consider the level of funding provided by the state as a letter grade, all schools districts receive enough funding to achieve a ‘C’ grade for quality of education. To provide an ‘A’ level of education, districts must rely on local support in the form of a levy.”
Fiske said 25 to 30 percent of MVSD’s budget comes in the form of levy support.
“We must ask ourselves, what do we want for MVSD’s students?” Fiske questioned. “Do we want smaller class sizes, more curricular offerings and enrichment opportunities so all our students can achieve? Do we want extracurricular activities to shape our youth and give identity to our communities? Do we want highly qualified staff to help keep our kids in school, engaged in learning and to develop skills into positive learners? Do we want clean, safe and well-maintained facilities and viable transportation?”
Fiske reiterated that strong schools do equal strong communities, and that, “Thriving schools build strong citizens.”
The $3.1 million levy will cost a homeowner with a home valued at $150,000 approximately $480 a year, $40.50 a month or $1.31 a day, Fiske said.
Last year, MVSD ran a failed levy for $3.9 million.
“Another levy failure would be devastating to our district, its staff, our students and the programs and opportunities we can offer them,” Fiske said. “We want to create lifelong learners who have critical thinking skills and as many opportunities to be successful as we can possible offer them.”
∙
COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood Joint School District 242 will ask its patrons for $275,000. This is a one-year $50,000 reduction.
“The board opted to reduce the levy amount from the traditional $325,000 amount because we received some COVID-19 stimulus funds that we have been able to utilize for various expenses,” CJSD 242 superintendent Rene Forsmann explained. “We know our community patrons and businesses have had a tough year, and we wanted to thank them for their generous continued support of our Cottonwood schools.”
Forsmann also said the district has been quoted a 2.8 percent health insurance increase for 2021-22, which is “the lowest increase in years,” she said.
The annual cost of the levy to the taxpayer is estimated to be $150.64 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
She said, throughout the years, due to the community’s continued support, CJSD 242 has been able to use the Secure Rural Schools funds (also known as SRS or Forest funds) for the intended purpose of building and grounds maintenance, renovations and remodels, as needed. The amount of money expected to come to the district through SRS for the coming year is approximately $320,000.
∙
RIGGINS — Salmon River Joint School District 243, Riggins, will run its levy for $515,000. This is approximately $3.25 per $100,000 of taxable assessed values based on current conditions.
SRJSD has experienced a tremendous amount of community support with its levies. For five straight years it asked its patrons for $545,000 per year. For several years after, it set the amount at $525,000. During the past two years, the levy passed with more than 80 percent of voters saying, “Yes.”
“The first week of May of each year is when schools recognize their staff and the great job they do,” SRJSD 243 superintendent Jim Doramus said in a recent public letter to patrons. “With everything that has happened over the past year, I want to publicly say thank you to our staff. They have gone above and beyond to provide a safe and productive learning environment this year. I would also like to say thank you to our board of trustees for their hard work and support.”
“While I am thanking people, I would also like to thank the volunteers who help around the school, especially the members of the PTO and Booster Club. Most of all, I would like to thank the community for your continual support,” Doramus added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.