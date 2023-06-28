KOOSKIA – On Sunday, June 25, at approximately 11 p.m., an Idaho County deputy was on routine patrol in Kooskia when he encountered a man, James Alldrin, 40, of Lewiston, with car problems. The stop ended with Alldrin’s arrest on a felony drug charge.
According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy had spoken to Alldrin earlier that day, who was pulling an unregistered trailer with a gold Chevrolet pickup. As the vehicle passed the deputy, he heard a loud bang and a rattle, which he believed to be a driveline dropping and hitting the pavement. As deputies stopped to assist Alldrin, K9 Millie arrived and alerted on the vehicle.
