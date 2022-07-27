Lewiston resident, Richard Scyphers, 55, drowned in the Salmon River on the weekend, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, during an attempt to save a dog.
Idaho County Dispatch received report of the drowning around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, near Pine Bar, approximately one mile upstream from Graves Creek. He was wearing his life jacket.
According to ICSO, a group of rafters advised that Scyphers, who was in their party, swam out in the river attempting to save a dog that had been caught in the current. He went around the river bend, and they didn’t see him again. Another group of rafters located a male floating face down in the river. They moved him to the riverbank and attempted lifesaving measures but were unable to revive him. They transported the victim, later identified as Scyphers, downriver to American Bar, where they met with Idaho County deputies, the Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke, and Cottonwood Police Chief Terry Cochran.
“We are truly thankful for everyone’s willingness to assist during this emergency,” according to an ICSO statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Richard’s family during this difficult time.”
