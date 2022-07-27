Lewiston resident, Richard Scyphers, 55, drowned in the Salmon River on the weekend, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, during an attempt to save a dog.

Idaho County Dispatch received report of the drowning around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, near Pine Bar, approximately one mile upstream from Graves Creek. He was wearing his life jacket.

