COTTONWOOD – A Lewiston man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident on Graves Creek Road last Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Kevin A. Bullock, 30, was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood, suffering head lacerations, and possible hip and neck injuries.
The crash was reported at 9:35 a.m. outside Cottonwood approximately two miles south of the Twin House Road intersection, according to an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office report. Bullock was driving a 1992 Toyota pickup northbound up the grade, and as he began to negotiate a sharp right-hand curve, the rear of the vehicle began to slide left. This forced the front of the Toyota off the right shoulder and down the embankment, and subsequently the tires dug into a softer portion of the bank and the vehicle rolled, during which Bullock was ejected through the driver’s side window.
ICSO Deputy Brian Hewson responded, along with St. Mary’s Ambulance, Cottonwood Police Chief Terry Cochran, and the Cottonwood Volunteer Fire Department extraction unit. One of Bullock’s legs was trapped underneath the vehicle, which was lifted, and he was pulled free.
Speed too fast for conditions was cited as a factor in the crash. Bullock was not wearing a seat belt. No citations were issued.
Extreme Auto of Grangeville provided wrecker services.
