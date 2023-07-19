GRANGEVILLE — Changes in library process and policy were recently made following a citizen’s concern regarding pornographic material within the collection.
At the July 3 Grangeville City Council meeting, a summary was presented on changes adopted by the library board last month.
According to city administrator Tonya Kennedy, after both the library board and city council received information on the issue from Cami Strasser, library trustees adopted a new collection policy, a form that will allow patrons to express opinions on materials, and a new library card application form that stresses parental monitoring regarding what their children are reading.
In developing these changes, “They received samples from multiple other cities and library districts to see what was out there,” Kennedy said, “and took information from more current policies than what we had, because our old policy was from 1992.”
At the June 19 council meeting, Strasser raised concern specifically with two books she found in the young adult section — House of Sky and Breath, and House of Earth and Blood, both by author Sarah J. Maas — that contain passages detailing sexual activity.
• Council approved an annual donation of $2,000 to Ida-Lew Economic Development Council, pending final city approval of its fiscal year 2024-25 budget. The funds go toward providing a part-time employee and for operations for the nonprofit organization to help retain existing businesses and recruit new ones into the Idaho and Lewis counties area.
