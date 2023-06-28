Life Flight helicopter photo

First responders listen as Life Flight medic, Steve Stocking discusses the helicopter’s inner workings.

 Contributed photo / Jeff Riechmann

GRANGEVILLE — 44 people attended a helicopter safety training course in Grangeville. This event was organized by Brian Adams with Grangeville Mountain Rescue Unit and John Sieckowski with Life Flight.

This training was seen as very useful to the organizers. Jessica Adams commented, “Living in a rural area, and being able to help land a helicopter or even to know how to secure the area and help mitigate any obstacles to get a patient into a higher level of care is very valuable.”

