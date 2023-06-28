GRANGEVILLE — 44 people attended a helicopter safety training course in Grangeville. This event was organized by Brian Adams with Grangeville Mountain Rescue Unit and John Sieckowski with Life Flight.
This training was seen as very useful to the organizers. Jessica Adams commented, “Living in a rural area, and being able to help land a helicopter or even to know how to secure the area and help mitigate any obstacles to get a patient into a higher level of care is very valuable.”
Participating in the class were people from three counties and five search dog teams. Several organizations were involved, including Bureau of Land Management, Clearwater County Search and Rescue, Clearwater Quick Response Unit, Courageous Kids Climbing, Elk City Volunteer Fire/Ambulance, Glenwood/Caribel Quick Response Unit, Grangeville Fire Department, Grangeville Mountain Rescue Unit, Idaho County Search and Rescue K9, Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho County Sheriff’s Posse, Kooskia Ambulance/Fire, Life Flight, Snowhaven Ski Patrol, St. Mary’s Emergency Medical Technician class and Syringa Emergency Medical Services.
Sieckowski and his crew from Lewiston gave attendees an opportunity to work with air ambulances. Attendees were able to learn several skills and tools to ensure safe helicopter landings and were taught how to “hot load,” a term for loading a patient while the helicopter is running.
The K9 search and rescue dogs interacted with equipment and personnel and got hands on experience with the helicopter, which helps alleviate any fears they may have in a situation where they are flown to an incident by helicopter.
