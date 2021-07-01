Thursday, July 1 — Located 14 miles northeast of Riggins, the Sand Creek Fire is currently between 40 to 50 acres, according to the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. A total of 85 personnel are now assigned to the fire including aviation resources, hand crews, engines, smokejumpers, and heavy equipment.
The Sand fire was started by lighting on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 30.
Firefighting resources were engaged in full-suppression operations on the Sand Creek Fire, located near the Florence township, for several hours Wednesday afternoon and evening before being forced to pull away from the fire due to ongoing thunderstorm activity in the immediate area. Lightning, hail, and erratic winds during the storms made conditions unsafe for firefighters to continue active engagement of the fire.
Aviation and ground resources from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests have resumed active fire suppression operations.
Temporary flight restrictions will be put in place over the fire area today for the safety of the public as well as of aerial firefighting resources. The Forest Service advises, “If you fly, we can’t.”
Avoid the Florence township area, both on the ground and in the air, while fire resources are working. The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests is working with the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office to evacuate campers and others in close proximity to the fire.
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests fire information is available online at https://bit.ly/NPCFireInfo, on social media at www.facebook.com/NPClwNFs and www.twitter.com/NPClwNFs, on the forest’s official mobile app (search “Nez Perce Clearwater” in your app store), or by calling your local ranger station. Report all wildfires to the Grangeville Interagency Dispatch Center (208-983-6800) or call 911.
